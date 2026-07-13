Chamber Has Incorrectly Appointed Lay Judges for Years

Error Admitted

Langer-Weninger had to admit that the regulations governing the appointment had not been followed. She stated that until 2006, everything had proceeded in accordance with the law (i.e., with a resolution by the General Assembly), “for the terms of office from 2007 to 2011 and 2012 to 2016, the legal department submitted the list of lay judges to the Main Committee; since 2017, it has been submitted only to the Presidium,” said the Provincial Councilor. No justification for the change in procedure can be inferred from the LKOÖ’s statement.