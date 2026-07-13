Love-Struck Former Police Officer Got Off with a Black Eye

Curious Police Officer Got Caught

The two stayed in touch from then on, talking on the phone and exchanging messages. But what she didn’t know was that he was curious. So curious, in fact, that he queried the Central Registry a total of eight times using her name and address. Because, according to his defense attorney Andreas Mauhart, the “dedicated and overzealous” police officer—who had put himself on duty while on vacation in Carinthia and had been reported by colleagues there—these illegal inquiries had also come to light, for which the long-serving officer had to answer on Wednesday for abuse of office.