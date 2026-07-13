150 km/h: Police Astonished by Modified Scooters

Tuning a scooter is child’s play

In Italy,liability insurance for e-scooters goes into effect this Thursday—with costs ranging from 35 to 150 euros per year. By the way, tuning a scooter is very easy. “There are several options. Manipulating the system via an app is particularly popular,” explains a technician. To do this, the smartphone is connected to the e-scooter via Bluetooth. This changes the programming in the controller—the “brain” of the scooter—and the electronic speed limiter is disabled.