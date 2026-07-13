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150 km/h: Police Astonished by Modified Scooters

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13.07.2026 15:02
More and more often, teenagers are zooming around on their e-scooters at astronomical speeds.
More and more often, teenagers are zooming around on their e-scooters at astronomical speeds.(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Martina Münzer-Greier
Von Martina Münzer-Greier

Electric scooters are increasingly becoming a safety hazard on Austria’s roads. Following recent incidents involving e-scooters traveling at speeds of up to 91 km/h, a speeder in Upper Austria was pulled over for reaching a record speed of 150 km/h.

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Even the police were astonished when, during a targeted traffic stop in Traun, Upper Austria, they pulled over an e-scooter that had reached 150 km/h. This sets a new record and is six times faster than the legally permitted 25 km/h.

Tuned two-wheeled vehicles are a dangerous trend, as the risk of accidents is high. Every year, more than 7,500 e-scooter riders end up in the hospital after crashes. The police have long had their sights set on e-scooter riders. Just a few days ago, during checks in Vienna, speeds of 46, 59, 70, and even 91 km/h were recorded. Many owners are minors. Parents, as well as teenagers if they are already of criminal age, are being charged.

Die Infografik stellt neue Regeln für einspurige Fahrzeuge mit E-Motor dar. Für E-Bikes gilt ab Mai 2026 Helmpflicht bis 14 Jahre, sie dürfen weiterhin auf Radwegen fahren. Für E-Scooter besteht ab Mai 2026 Helmpflicht bis 16 Jahre, Blinker sind vorgeschrieben, und die Nutzung von Radwegen bleibt erlaubt. E-Mopeds gelten ab Oktober 2026 als Kraftfahrzeuge mit Helmpflicht, Zulassung, Versicherung und Führerschein; sie dürfen dann nicht mehr auf Radwegen fahren. Quelle: APA.

Tuning a scooter is child’s play
In Italy,liability insurance for e-scooters goes into effect this Thursday—with costs ranging from 35 to 150 euros per year. By the way, tuning a scooter is very easy. “There are several options. Manipulating the system via an app is particularly popular,” explains a technician. To do this, the smartphone is connected to the e-scooter via Bluetooth. This changes the programming in the controller—the “brain” of the scooter—and the electronic speed limiter is disabled.

Other scooter hooligans get tuning chips. These are inserted into the footboard or attached to the battery. The chip intercepts the motor’s signals and tricks the system into thinking the scooter is traveling slower than it actually is. Some models have a small, often blue cable that loops out from the control unit. If it’s cut, the speed limiter is disabled. However, once a scooter has been modified, it’s no longer allowed on public roads.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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