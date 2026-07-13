Progress is Slowly Being Made on Wind Power Expansion

Controversial: The planned wind farm is located in an area defined by the state—though not yet binding—as an exclusion zone. According to Elisabeth Mayr, head of the EIA and Economic Law Group for the State of Upper Austria, 119 comments and objections regarding the project have been received and must now be reviewed. The EIA process in Königswiesen, where ten turbines are planned, is at a similarly advanced stage as in Sandl.