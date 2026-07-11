LIVE: Norway vs. England – Lineups Announced

Another City player, fullback Nico O’Reilly, warned against focusing solely on the Norwegian goal-scorer, however. “They have great players all over the field who can create a lot of danger. But if we can shut him down, that would be a major factor.” Both teams know each other well, as several Norwegian national team players—including Haaland and captain Martin Ödegaard (Arsenal)—play in England. And after their upset victory over Brazil (2–1), they now want to follow that up with a win against their adopted home.