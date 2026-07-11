World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Norway vs. England – Lineups Announced
Third quarterfinal at the 2026 World Cup: Erling Haaland and the Norwegians face Harry Kane and the English. We’re covering the match live (see below). The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane – in the World Cup quarterfinals in Miami, Norway and England, led by their star strikers, face off. While the carefree Norwegians are comfortable in their underdog role and have been “riding” a wave of euphoria through the tournament for weeks, England’s title expectations have skyrocketed. After the nail-biter against Mexico, Norway is set to be the next stop on the road to the final.
The birthplace of soccer has been waiting 60 years for a title. Over the past eight years, England has reached the quarterfinals in five major tournaments, and even made it to the final twice at the 2020 and 2024 European Championships. With captain Kane, coach Thomas Tuchel’s squad boasts one of the world’s best strikers, and midfielder Jude Bellingham has also found his World Cup form.
England’s Injury Concerns
However, Tuchel has injury concerns—in addition to the absence of suspended defender Jarell Quansah, center back Marc Guehi could also be out. The Manchester City player has been complaining of thigh muscle problems since the Round of 16 victory in Mexico (3–2). Additionally, according to the BBC, midfielder Declan Rice is battling a gastrointestinal illness. As a result, gaps could open up in the English defense—of all opponents—against Haaland. “We know what kind of quality they have—especially Erling. But we’ve put in some outstanding defensive performances so far,” said John Stones, who played alongside Haaland at Man City for the past four seasons.
The tournament bracket:
Another City player, fullback Nico O’Reilly, warned against focusing solely on the Norwegian goal-scorer, however. “They have great players all over the field who can create a lot of danger. But if we can shut him down, that would be a major factor.” Both teams know each other well, as several Norwegian national team players—including Haaland and captain Martin Ödegaard (Arsenal)—play in England. And after their upset victory over Brazil (2–1), they now want to follow that up with a win against their adopted home.
Norwegian TeamSpirit
Haaland playfully urged the media to keep ramping up the pressure on the “Three Lions.” “I think there are some clear favorites, and England is one of them. That’s why you should put every bit of pressure you can on the English guys,” the 25-year-old told reporters with a grin.
For the “Vikings,” this is the first World Cup quarterfinal match in the country’s history; the team’s cohesion under coach Stale Solbakken is expected to be a major asset alongside Haaland’s scoring ability. “There’s hardly any negative energy in the group,” said midfielder Morten Thorsby. “We’ve been together for a long time and just get along really well.” The winner of this matchup will face either world champion Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals on July 15 in Atlanta.
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