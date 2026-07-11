Domestic Auto Suppliers Fear for Their VW Business

VW CEO Blume has announced in this regard that the company plans to build only nine million vehicles in the future (down from 10 million the previous year). Before the COVID-19 pandemic, that figure was 12 million. If this plan is carried out, it will naturally affect our companies as well. In any case, further job cuts loom. While the industry still employed around 82,000 people a few years ago, a good 5,000 jobs have recently been lost due to layoffs or bankruptcies. Zinkl could not say whether this is the end of the decline or if numbers will continue to fall. The current employment figures are currently being compiled and are therefore not yet available.