Investigation Success
Transgender Star Stabbed to Death: Arrest in Nice!
In the case of the transgender star from Germany who was found dead in her apartment in Vienna’s Mariahilf district at the end of June, an arrest has been made. A 24-year-old Chechen man was taken into custody near Nizza.
Around 9:30 p.m. on June 25, the 70-year-old’s friends discovered her lifeless body in her apartment on Linken Wienzeile. Etchika Pollex—a German citizen born as Olaf in a man’s body—had numerous stab and cut wounds.
Investigations into the victim’s social circle quickly led to a 24-year-old man who, according to “Krone” reports, had been living in the victim’s apartment. However, he had already vanished without a trace.
European Arrest Warrant
In the course of the investigation, it emerged that he had fled abroad just a few days after the crime. Specifically, he had left Austria for France. A European arrest warrant was issued for the prime suspect.
Located in the Nice Area
An international manhunt was ultimately successful: In close cooperation with France’s Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST), the 24-year-old Chechen was located in the Nice area, the Vienna police reported on Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, the suspect was arrested by French authorities. Further investigations are still ongoing.
“This rapid success in the police investigation is the result of outstanding and dedicated cooperation. It demonstrates how important close and coordinated national and international collaboration is in the fight against crime. I would therefore like to extend my special thanks to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, the Federal Criminal Police Office, and all the forces involved in this success,” said Vienna State Police Vice President General Dieter Csefan.
“This case underscores the high level of professionalism and trust that has developed over the years within the European wanted persons network,” said General Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office.
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