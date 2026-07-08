Trump Declares Ceasefire with Iran Over

U.S. Attacks Dozens of Targets Overnight

The U.S. also reported that it attacked more than 80 targets in Iran overnight into Wednesday. The U.S. military justified the new wave of attacks by citing a previous attack on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington holds the leadership in Tehran responsible. The military reportedly struck, among other things, air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, and more than 60 Revolutionary Guard boats in or near the Strait of Hormuz. This was announced by CENTCOM, the U.S. military’s regional command responsible for the Near and Middle East as well as Central Asia.