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LIVE: Can Switzerland Beat Colombia, Too?
Round of 16 at the World Cup in North America. Switzerland faces Colombia, and we’re covering it live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0!
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In the final World Cup match on Canadian soil, Switzerland and Colombia are battling it out in Vancouver for a spot in the quarterfinals. Both teams remain undefeated in the tournament and have elevated themselves to the ranks of the top contenders with impressive performances.
The “Nati” last reached a World Cup quarterfinal 72 years ago. In North America, the Swiss machine is now back on track toward the final eight. After topping their group, head coach Murat Yakin’s team eliminated Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32. Now, however, a real test awaits in the form of Colombia.
“Colombia is a team with a great deal of technical quality. With their intensity, they can be dangerous at any moment. If we want to advance, we have to stick together and play as a team,” said Yakin. Midfield talent Johan Manzambi has played a major role in Switzerland’s run. The Freiburg player already has three goals and two assists to his credit and has caught the attention of many top European clubs.
Colombia Slightly Favored
Like Switzerland, Colombia is traveling to Vancouver with confidence after a series of impressive performances. The South Americans topped their group ahead of Portugal and most recently defeated Ghana 1-0. Quite a few experts are now even touting Colombia as a dark horse for the title. Having conceded just one goal, Nestor Lorenzo’s team boasts one of the best defenses in the tournament; offensively, hopes rest primarily on playmakers James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz. “We just need to score a few more goals,” Diaz said. Then, he added, a lot is still possible for Colombia.
Although the South Americans are entering their final World Cup round of 16 match as favorites, Lorenzo expects a closely contested match. “Switzerland is a very well-organized team. They play good soccer and have strong players in the final third as well. This will be a very tough game,” the head coach emphasized.
In any case, both nations have the chance to write a new chapter in their World Cup history. Switzerland last reached the quarterfinals in 1954, while Colombia is on the verge of its first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2014. The winner can continue to dream of a major upset.
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