LIVE: Can Switzerland Beat Colombia, Too?

Colombia Slightly Favored

Like Switzerland, Colombia is traveling to Vancouver with confidence after a series of impressive performances. The South Americans topped their group ahead of Portugal and most recently defeated Ghana 1-0. Quite a few experts are now even touting Colombia as a dark horse for the title. Having conceded just one goal, Nestor Lorenzo’s team boasts one of the best defenses in the tournament; offensively, hopes rest primarily on playmakers James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz. “We just need to score a few more goals,” Diaz said. Then, he added, a lot is still possible for Colombia.