Report Card Day: Who Causes the Most Trouble in Parliament

Our elected representatives had to be admonished 61 times; in the National Council, inappropriate remarks are penalized with calls to order. In the National Council, a full 38 calls to order were attributed to the blue party. The Greens racked up five, the ÖVP three. The SPÖ and NEOS even managed to avoid any entries in the “class register” there. The situation is similar in the Federal Council: there, too, the FPÖ leads with ten calls to order, ahead of the ÖVP (3) and the SPÖ (2).