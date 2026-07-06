Ranking of the Biggest Troublemakers
Report Card Day: Who Causes the Most Trouble in Parliament
Some students are already enjoying their vacation, while others will pick up their report cards on Friday. So it’s high time to take a look inside the House of Representatives. While there are no homework assignments or grades there, anyone who misbehaves gets a note in the political class register: a call to order. Who are the model students, and who are the parliamentary troublemakers?
Who are they, the troublemakers in Parliament? Just before the political summer recess, conduct grades are being handed out, and one party in particular is dragging the average down significantly, as an analysis by the Parliamentary Service shows.
Our elected representatives had to be admonished 61 times; in the National Council, inappropriate remarks are penalized with calls to order. In the National Council, a full 38 calls to order were attributed to the blue party. The Greens racked up five, the ÖVP three. The SPÖ and NEOS even managed to avoid any entries in the “class register” there. The situation is similar in the Federal Council: there, too, the FPÖ leads with ten calls to order, ahead of the ÖVP (3) and the SPÖ (2).
“The FPÖ always demands that everyone follow the rules—but it can’t even manage to meet a minimum standard of decorum in Parliament,” criticizes Amelie Muthsam, an SPÖ Federal Council member who commissioned the analysis.
One in four calls to order came from Rosenkranz
The range of incidents extends from comparisons to dictatorships to accusations of “political schizophrenia” to heckling about pedophilia. Even the National Council’s own president, Walter Rosenkranz, had to step in repeatedly: About one in four calls to order against the FPÖ came from him.
During this session, Kickl received more calls to order than he introduced motions. Lots of ranting, no solutions.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Philip Kucher
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
The six politicians with the most calls to order are all from the FPÖ. Andreas Spanring leads with eight calls to order—and that’s in the Federal Council. For example, in an interjection, he accused the Greens of “always having been in favor of pedophiles.” Herbert Kickl and Christoph Steiner (five each) share second place ahead of Markus Leinfellner (4) as well as Michael Schnedlitz and Susanne Fürst (three each).
Die – anonyme – Abstimmung läuft bis zum Donnerstag, 9. Juli. Haben Sie alle Noten vergeben, können Sie laufend mit den Durchschnittsbewertungen der „Krone“-User vergleichen. Am Freitag, dem letzten Schultag, „verteilt“ die „Krone“ dann das Endergebnis an die Politik.
Is Herbert Kickl slacking off?
SPÖ caucus leader Philip Kucher adds: “Kickl has received more calls to order during this session than he has introduced motions. Lots of ranting, no solutions.” In fact, the FPÖ leader has received five calls to order (four from SPÖ National Council President Doris Bures, one from Rosenkranz himself), but has submitted only four official motions.
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