ÖGK Plans Major Cuts to Service Centers

A protest email from the works council states: “These plans are causing great uncertainty. Especially here in Upper Austria, where we have the most customer service centers. For us as the works council, one thing is clear: We will not stand idly by.” According to a letter obtained by the “Krone,” the Chamber of Labor and the Union of Private Sector Employees are also involved. “Together with our chairman, we are pulling out all the stops to prevent conditions from worsening for employees and to vigorously represent our colleagues’ interests.”