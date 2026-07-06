Smiling on the sofa
Mette-Marit Makes Her First Public Appearance After Lung Surgery
What a lovely surprise! The Norwegian royal family has released the first photos of Crown Princess Mette-Marit following her lung surgery. These images are both touching and encouraging.
For weeks, there was great concern for Crown Princess Mette-Marit, but now there is some good news from the Norwegian royal family. On Monday, the palace released the first photos showing the 52-year-old following her lung transplant a few weeks ago.
Mette-Marit with a fan scarf and a smile on her face
Sitting on the sofa with her husband Haakon, Mette-Marit cheers on the Norwegian national team, wearing a fan scarf and—even more importantly for royal fans—a big smile on her face!
Click through the photos here that the Norwegian Royal Palace released on Monday:
As the photos reveal, Mette-Marit is now back at the Skaugum country estate to recover from the ordeal of her lung transplant.
Royal Family Congratulates on “Historic Evening”
“Yesterday was a historic evening!” the post reads. “The whole family watched with bated breath! The King and Queen from Mågerø, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess from the palace—and Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus at the stadium in the U.S.”
The Royal House also congratulated the national team, the coaching staff, and Norway “on this fantastic achievement.”
Young Royals in the Stadium
While Mette-Marit and Haakon watched Norway’s World Cup victory over Brazil from the comfort of their sofa, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus were celebrating live at the stadium.
Here you can see Princess Ingrid Alexandra warmly congratulating Erling Haaland, among others, after Norway’s victory:
Lung transplant a few weeks ago
In mid-June, it was announced that the Norwegian Crown Princess had received a new lung. “The lung transplant has been successful so far,” the Royal House quoted department head Arnt Fiane of the University Hospital in Oslo as saying at the time. The Crown Princess had to remain in the hospital for several weeks after the surgery.
Mette-Marit suffered from severe pulmonary fibrosis—her condition had been steadily worsening over the past few months. In late May, the royal court announced that the Crown Princess had been placed on the waiting list for a new lung.
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