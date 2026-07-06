“Dr. Pfusch” Also Charged with Serious Fraud

He is now actually standing trial before a criminal court in Graz on charges of aggravated commercial fraud. This is because he is alleged to have failed to inform the Styrian woman mentioned above of all the risks prior to the procedures. However, to prove the contrary before the competent civil court, he did submit the necessary documents—informed consent forms—complete with the patient’s signatures. This came as a complete shock to the woman, as she insisted she had never signed anything of the sort with him!