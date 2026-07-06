Another World Cup Nightmare
The Agony Continues: An Entire Nation in Shambles
Brazil’s agony continues: After a 1-2 loss to Norway, the record-holding World Cup champions are packing their bags after just the Round of 16. A World Cup nightmare for the proud soccer nation …
It’s all over: After a two-goal performance by Norway’s superstar Erling Haaland, Brazil’s World Cup dream has been shattered. Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad was eliminated in the round of 16. It’s their worst World Cup showing in 36 years.
“We’ve let all Brazilians down”
“It’s inexplicable what happened. We have to apologize to everyone for not making it today,” captain Marquinhos lamented. Casemiro said tearfully, “It’s hard to find the words. We’ll forever be the generation that didn’t win the World Cup. We’ve let all Brazilians down!”
Unbelievable but true: The “Seleção’s” last World Cup title was 24 years ago. Superstar Neymar shed bitter tears after the final whistle; his national team career came to an inglorious end.
“Not a spectacular World Cup, but a good one”
“Wedidn’tplay aspectacular World Cup, but a good one,”said Ancelotti despite the early exit. For the star coach, who is accustomed to success, his World Cup debut as head coach of a national team ended in a debacle.
The Brazilian press can’t believe it. “Brazil is out—the dream of a sixth World Cup title in the U.S. is over,” writes “Folha de São Paulo.”
And “O Globo” rubs salt in the wound: “This is the Brazilian national team’s worst result since the 1990 World Cup, when they were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to the Argentine team featuring Diego Maradona and Caniggia.” A nation in the valley of tears...
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