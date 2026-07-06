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Another World Cup Nightmare

The Agony Continues: An Entire Nation in Shambles

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06.07.2026 07:39
No World Cup title again: Huge disappointment for Vinicius Junior
No World Cup title again: Huge disappointment for Vinicius Junior(Bild: EPA/WILL OLIVER)
Porträt von Mario Drexler
Von Mario Drexler

Brazil’s agony continues: After a 1-2 loss to Norway, the record-holding World Cup champions are packing their bags after just the Round of 16. A World Cup nightmare for the proud soccer nation …

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It’s all over: After a two-goal performance by Norway’s superstar Erling Haaland, Brazil’s World Cup dream has been shattered. Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad was eliminated in the round of 16. It’s their worst World Cup showing in 36 years.

Brazilian fans had expected more.
Brazilian fans had expected more.(Bild: AFP/LEONARDO MUNOZ)
(Bild: AFP/LEONARDO MUNOZ)
(Bild: EPA/ANDRE COELHO)
(Bild: EPA/WILL OLIVER)
(Bild: EPA/ISAAC FONTANA)
(Bild: AP/Jessica Tobias)

“We’ve let all Brazilians down”
“It’s inexplicable what happened. We have to apologize to everyone for not making it today,” captain Marquinhos lamented. Casemiro said tearfully, “It’s hard to find the words. We’ll forever be the generation that didn’t win the World Cup. We’ve let all Brazilians down!”

Unbelievable but true: The “Seleção’s” last World Cup title was 24 years ago. Superstar Neymar shed bitter tears after the final whistle; his national team career came to an inglorious end.

Tears for Superstar Neymar, Too
Tears for Superstar Neymar, Too(Bild: AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

“Not a spectacular World Cup, but a good one”
 “Wedidn’tplay aspectacular World Cup, but a good one,said Ancelotti despite the early exit. For the star coach, who is accustomed to success, his World Cup debut as head coach of a national team ended in a debacle.

Carlo Ancelotti tried to cheer up his stars again.
Carlo Ancelotti tried to cheer up his stars again.(Bild: AFP/BUDA MENDES)

The Brazilian press can’t believe it. “Brazil is out—the dream of a sixth World Cup title in the U.S. is over,” writes “Folha de São Paulo.”

And “O Globo” rubs salt in the wound: “This is the Brazilian national team’s worst result since the 1990 World Cup, when they were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to the Argentine team featuring Diego Maradona and Caniggia.” A nation in the valley of tears...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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