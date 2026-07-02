Switzerland Celebrates Its First World Cup Knockout Round Victory in 88 Years

“The start was difficult”

Embolo, who was named Man of the Match, wasn’t about to call it an easy game, though: “Algeria is a strong team; the start was difficult. Then there was a great play by Johan (Manzambi). That goal was probably 95 percent his. Kudos to how honest we were with ourselves at halftime. We made some adjustments and everyone gave that extra 10 to 15 percent. That was the Switzerland we want to see from the 1st to the 90th minute. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen until the second half, but that half was strong. (...) The team is mentally focused; they know it’s not over yet.”