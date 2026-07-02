Victory Over Algeria
Switzerland Celebrates Its First World Cup Knockout Round Victory in 88 Years
For the first time since 1938, Switzerland has won a knockout match at a World Cup. Breel Embolo (10th minute) and Dan Ndoye (46th minute) led the “Swiss” to a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Friday (CEST).
With a 2-0 victory over Algeria, Switzerland advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Vancouver. The favored Swiss secured the win with goals from Breel Embolo (10th minute) and Dan Ndoye (46th minute). Algeria appeared too harmless for long stretches of the game. Switzerland will now face the winner of the Colombia vs. Ghana match—which takes place in Kansas City early Saturday morning—again in Vancouver on Tuesday (10 p.m. CEST).
From the very start, the match was marked by a clash between the coaches: Vladimir Petkovic was the Swiss national team’s coach until 2021, and current coach Murat Yakin succeeded him at the time and continued his successful run. Numerous players on the Swiss roster have already played for the national team under Petkovic, most notably captain Granit Xhaka, who made his 150th international appearance for Switzerland against Algeria. For Switzerland, Denis Zakaria started at right back, and winger Ndoye returned to the starting lineup.
Petkovic fielded his “Fennecs” (Desert Foxes)—who had qualified in third place in Group J following last Sunday’s dramatic 3–3 draw against Austria—in a distinctly defensive formation and initially left striker Amine Gouiri on the bench. Ramiz Zerrouki reinforced the midfield in his place. In goal, Luca Zidane, son of French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane, returned to the starting lineup. Rayan Ait-Nouri started in defense.
Algeria Harmless, Switzerland Efficient
Algeria initially appeared to have the upper hand, but the North Africans never posed a real threat. Switzerland spent the opening minutes sizing up what the Desert Foxes had to offer. But that all changed in the 10th minute: Young star Johan Manzambi powered his way through on the left side of the penalty area following a quick counterattack and crossed to the center, where Breel Embolo finished. The Algerian defense once again exposed its weaknesses.
The Swiss national team gradually took control of the game and remained dangerous with quick attacks. It wasn’t until the end of the first half that the Algerians threatened Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Fares Chaibi had a promising shot on goal in the 43rd minute, and two minutes later, young star Ibrahim Masa sent the ball just wide of the right post after a cross from Mahrez.
A Cold Shower for the North Africans After the Break
Whatever plans the Algerians had for the second half were rendered obsolete in the 46th minute: The defense once again exposed its weaknesses; the second of two errant passes while trying to build up play landed at Ndoye’s feet, and he fired a crisp, precise shot into the far corner. Petkovic reacted, finally bringing on Gouiri and also substituting Mahrez, who had been largely ineffective for long stretches of the game.
This didn’t create any chances, however. On the contrary: Switzerland missed a chance to make it 3-0 in the 81st minute when Fabian Rieder failed to put the ball into the net from three meters out against Zidane, who was already beaten. It didn’t matter, though; the Swiss cruised comfortably into the Round of 16.
“The start was difficult”
Embolo, who was named Man of the Match, wasn’t about to call it an easy game, though: “Algeria is a strong team; the start was difficult. Then there was a great play by Johan (Manzambi). That goal was probably 95 percent his. Kudos to how honest we were with ourselves at halftime. We made some adjustments and everyone gave that extra 10 to 15 percent. That was the Switzerland we want to see from the 1st to the 90th minute. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen until the second half, but that half was strong. (...) The team is mentally focused; they know it’s not over yet.”
Manzambi spoke in particular about the chemistry between him and Embolo: “The dream is getting better and better because we keep moving forward. I hope we go even further. They were good at the start, but we know we have quality—we showed that and won 2–0. I get along well with Breel (Embolo) both on and off the field. No matter when, when we score the 1–0, it gives us a boost. If we can always do that—set each other up for goals—that would be really great.”
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