Cast your vote!
Ratings: These ÖFB stars were unfortunately outmatched
Overwhelmed defensively by the Spaniards’ precise play and harmless on offense—the ÖFB players couldn’t make a dent against the favorites. While Alexander Schlager had nothing to blame himself for in goal, other Austrians fell short of expectations. Rate all the players here with grades!
(Grading scale: 6 = Ready for the national team, 5 = Very strong, 4 = Strong, 3 = Solid, 2 = Weak, 1 = Not his day, 0 = Played too briefly)
Alexander Schlager 4
Delivered once again in his fourth World Cup match! Saved everything he could. Great how he fished out Oyarzabal’s shot from the corner; had no chance to defend on the goals conceded.
David Alaba 3
Was that famous step too far away from Oyarzabal on the goal he conceded. Had some good moments, made a goal-line save, but also showed weaknesses, particularly in build-up play.
Stefan Posch 3
Impressive how he prevented Olmo from getting a shot off at the last moment before halftime. Occasionally, things moved too fast for him as well, which was particularly evident in attacking plays and on the 0–2 goal.
Kevin Danso 4
Hewas immediately in the game, making crucial sliding tackles and clearances in dangerous situations right from the opening minutes. He remained solid throughout.
Konrad Laimer 3
Faced the tough challenge against Yamal that many had feared. Tried to counter the young star’s technical finesse with physicality. Also made an impact going forward.
Nicolas Seiwald 2
When the European champion picked up the pace, he, too, lost his footing in the center. He remained in the locker room after 45 minutes.
Xaver Schlager 2
The toll of a long season was clearly evident in his play recently—which led to lapses in concentration against Spain as well, something we’re not used to seeing from him with such frequency.
Romano Schmid 2
He was mostly hanging in the air on the right wing. He also lacked the pace needed to make an impact.
Paul Wanner 2
Was unable to inject any momentum into the game, whether playing as a number 10 or a defensive midfielder.
Marcel Sabitzer 3
Was most responsible for the few noteworthy—and very rarely dangerous—passes in the team’s offensive play.
Michael Gregoritsch 2
Worked hard without ever coming close to a scoring chance.
Carney Chukwuemeka 2
The line between courage and recklessness is a fine one for him—he lacked confidence and often put his teammates in a bind.
Florian Grillitsch 3
Came on to provide more stability in the midfield. What he lacked too often was aggressiveness in one-on-one situations. This was evident in the build-up to the 0–2 goal.
Sasa Kalajdzic 3
As a substitute, he immediately created danger. But even he had a tough time against the Spanish defense.
Marko Arnautovic 2
He was unremarkable after coming on as a substitute.
Alexander Prass 0
Was on the field for too short a time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.