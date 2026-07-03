Ratings: These ÖFB stars were unfortunately outmatched

(Grading scale: 6 = Ready for the national team, 5 = Very strong, 4 = Strong, 3 = Solid, 2 = Weak, 1 = Not his day, 0 = Played too briefly)

Alexander Schlager 4

Delivered once again in his fourth World Cup match! Saved everything he could. Great how he fished out Oyarzabal’s shot from the corner; had no chance to defend on the goals conceded.