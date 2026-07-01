World Cup Recap! A Bizarre 100-Minute Press Conference

Something Uruguay Coach Bielsa Has Never Experienced Before

“I’venever experienceda player asking to be substituted because his mistakes had affected his mental state,” Bielsa said. “Muslera told me he was so shaken by the mistake he’d made that he’d rather stop playing, since the team’s chances were still intact and he wasn’t in the best frame of mind for the second half, in which we had to give it our all.” Bielsa had come under heavy criticism following the World Cup exit.