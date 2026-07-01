"The End of History"
World Cup Recap! A Bizarre 100-Minute Press Conference
Uruguay’s coach, Marcelo Bielsa, caused a stir with some curious remarks during a 100-minute press conference. “What I’m absolutely convinced of is that nobody cares what I know,” said the 70-year-old Argentine.
He also said he could explain “perfectly” “why we should have finished the group stage with seven points.” Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, was eliminated early from the tournament in North America with just two points.
“End of the story”
Armed with several sheets of paper and statistics, Bielsa offered some curious insights into the team’s early exit: “I can tell when someone is interested in what I know. Nothing I tried to convey was important, on any level. From my perspective, that was never important. I don’t see anything wrong with that—other people aren’t interested in learning what I know. End of story.”
Bielsa refused to accept the criticism from outside that there was a lack of unity within the team. “We were so united that we ran 20 percent more than Saudi Arabia, 30 percent more than Cape Verde, and 25 percent more than Spain,” he said.
Bielsa also had an explanation for the poor performances of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, whom he had brought back for the World Cup. The 40-year-old had a fever of 38 degrees the day before the Spain game, Bielsa said. In the decisive 0–1 loss to the European champions in the final group stage match in Zapopan, Mexico—a game in which Muslera looked shaky on the goal he conceded—he had asked to be substituted at halftime.
Something Uruguay Coach Bielsa Has Never Experienced Before
“I’venever experienceda player asking to be substituted because his mistakes had affected his mental state,” Bielsa said. “Muslera told me he was so shaken by the mistake he’d made that he’d rather stop playing, since the team’s chances were still intact and he wasn’t in the best frame of mind for the second half, in which we had to give it our all.” Bielsa had come under heavy criticism following the World Cup exit.
The head coach had come under heavy criticism following the World Cup exit; his tenure as head coach ended after just over three years.
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