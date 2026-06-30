"I'm completely drained"
Norway moves Fjörtoft to tears in the live studio
That’s pure emotion! His home country’s advancement to the World Cup round of 16 moved Jan-Age Fjörtoft, an analyst for ServusTV, to tears on live TV. “I’m completely speechless,” the Norwegian stammered on camera.
“He’s probably dancing the samba in the studio right now,” joked TV commentator Christian Baier about Fjörtoft at the end of the broadcast.
Hugged by a colleague
The Norwegian didn’t actually dance the samba, but the 59-year-old was briefly overcome by his emotions. He was lost for words several times while providing analysis in Servus TV’s live World Cup studio in Salzburg. “I’m completely speechless—this is huge. I’m sorry, let’s cut to a commercial break,” the former Rapid player apologized to the audience for his emotional outburst. Promptly, his German colleague Steffen Freund gave him a hug in the studio.
Fjörtoft then pointed out that he had brought Norwegian star Martin Ødegaard into the senior team when he was 16: “I’ve known these guys since they were little.”
“Developing a Positive Sense of National Identity Through Sports”
Reaching the World Cup round of 16 is unbelievable for him. “We’re a small country. We start playing sports to develop a positive sense of national identity together with friends in our clubs.”
Back in the World Cup round of 16 after 28 years
With their 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast , the Norwegians have reached the round of 16 in their first World Cup appearance since 1998—just as they did back then. For Ivory Coast, this marks their best performance to date, despite being eliminated in the round of 32 in what is also their fourth World Cup.
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