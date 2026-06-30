Is Nagelsmann on his way out?
Surprising Decision After Germany’s Embarrassing Defeat
Following Germany’s World Cup debacle in the Round of 32 against Paraguay, heads are spinning at the DFB: Crisis meetings will follow—and a quick decision may also be on the horizon. A planned press conference with Julian Nagelsmann was unexpectedly canceled.
As reported by Sport1, the national team coach will no longer make a public appearance at the DFB team headquarters in Winston-Salem. A final press conference with Nagelsmann had actually been scheduled for 1 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CET). Instead, the German team will head home immediately.
Klopp instead of Nagelsmann?
Following the early World Cup exit, Nagelsmann knows that he currently lacks support; after nearly three years in office marked by grand announcements and few results, his credit has run out. “If you were to conduct a poll today, I wouldn’t have that support,” he said regarding fan backing. Many are now hoping for Jürgen Klopp to become the new coach of the German national team.
“If you’re eliminated in the first knockout round of such a major tournament with 48 teams, that’s clearly not good enough for German soccer,” Nagelsmann admitted.
Family time, Kimmich and Neuer
Some of his decisions are viewed critically in the German media. For example, with his “family-oriented” approach, he prioritized harmony over the principle of performance. His (unfortunate) communication—even before the World Cup—was a recurring topic of discussion.
Not placing captain Joshua Kimmich at the center of the game was a fatal mistake, critics say. And the move to bring back star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer caused more turmoil than it was worth. The record-holding goalkeeper’s long DFB career ends in a nightmare …
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