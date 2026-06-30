Healthy Uterus Removed: Hospital Backtracks!

June 13, 2025: Following a miscarriage, the then 29-year-old woman undergoes a dilation and curettage at Kepler University Hospital. The removed tissue is examined.

July 24, 2025: Doctors inform the woman that a highly aggressive tumor had been discovered in the tissue sample. There was no time for a second opinion.

August 5, 2025: Her uterus, both fallopian tubes, and one ovary are removed. One day later, the patient is discharged with a cancer diagnosis.

August 21, 2025: According to the medical records, the final findings are already available internally: no tumor is found in the removed tissue.

September 16, 2025: The patient learns that she never had cancer. The cause was a contaminated tissue sample.

October 2025: The lawyer receives the medical records. They reveal that the original tissue sample had been contaminated with that of another patient.

January 2026: The “Krone” newspaper makes the case public. Kepler University Hospital announces that it will commission an external expert opinion.

February 2026: The Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office launches an investigation into suspected negligent bodily injury.

May 2026: The hospital transfers 70,000 euros to the patient. Settlement talks fail.

June 2026: The new KUK managing director, Meinhard Lukas, acknowledges liability on the merits of the case. This is intended to spare the patient a protracted trial over the question of fault.