Another World Cup Nightmare: “This Must Not Happen!”

Does Nagelsmann Have to Go?

And what’s next for Julian Nagelsmann, whose contract actually runs through 2028? Legend Lothar Matthäus, at any rate, expects him to leave. “I believe that after this World Cup, we’ll have to move forward with a new coach. That was just too much. There’s probably a lot to work through, both on and off the field,” Germany’s all-time leading international told “Bild.”