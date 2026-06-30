Germany Out
Another World Cup Nightmare: “This Must Not Happen!”
Horror in Germany: Once again, a World Cup tournament has turned into a nightmare for our neighbors! While fans are deeply disappointed, some TV experts are shaking their heads after the humiliating loss to Paraguay.
No one saw this coming! In the Round of 32 in Foxborough, near Boston, Germany was defeated by underdog Paraguay in a penalty-kick thriller. The score was 1–1 after regulation and extra time. In the 102nd minute, a goal by Jonathan Tah was disallowed—much to the Germans’ frustration.
The nightmare run continues
This means the nightmare run continues: For Germany, following their group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, this is their third early exit since winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Now, criticism of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad is mounting.
WorldChampion Rants
“You can’t let the game against Paraguay go into extra time. We’ll see on Saturday just how good or bad Paraguay is. We decided to let them play that way, and in the end we’re complaining about a refereeing decision. That must never happen,” rants World Cup champion Christoph Kramer on ZDF.
We let them play that way, and in the end we’re complaining about a refereeing decision. That must never happen!
ZDF-Experte Christoph Kramer
Surprise Over Merz’s Post
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, offers words of encouragement to the team. “Even though the elimination hurts: What a game. With your dedication and team spirit at this World Cup, you’ve inspired our country. We’re proud of you,” he writes, despite the early trip home. A post that has left some users puzzled.
Does Nagelsmann Have to Go?
And what’s next for Julian Nagelsmann, whose contract actually runs through 2028? Legend Lothar Matthäus, at any rate, expects him to leave. “I believe that after this World Cup, we’ll have to move forward with a new coach. That was just too much. There’s probably a lot to work through, both on and off the field,” Germany’s all-time leading international told “Bild.”
Jürgen Klopp and Christian Streich are already being touted as Nagelsmann’s successors. But first, the team has to come to terms with yet another major World Cup disappointment…
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