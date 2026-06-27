“Attack!” First fan video from Kansas City is here

Austria Aims to Secure Qualification Against Algeria

Austria’s national soccer team faces a tricky task in its final World Cup group stage match. On Sunday (4 a.m. CEST) in Kansas City, the Austrians need at least one point against Algeria to secure second place in the group and advance to the round of 16. By kickoff, they’ll also know whether—and by what margin—a loss would still be enough to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams. This would allow the ÖFB squad to avoid Spain in the first knockout round.