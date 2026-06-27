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Live Updates for Match Night

“Attack!” First fan video from Kansas City is here

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27.06.2026 19:58
The Upper Austrian fan group “Red Hot Austrian Fans” will be cheering on the ÖFB team in person ...
The Upper Austrian fan group “Red Hot Austrian Fans” will be cheering on the ÖFB team in person in Kansas City.(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Porträt von krone Sport
Von Franz Hollauf und krone Sport

It’s showtime! In Kansas City, USA (kickoff: 4 a.m.), Austria’s national soccer team is battling Algeria in its final World Cup group stage match for a spot in the knockout round. Thousands of Austrian fans are on site, keeping their fingers crossed (see video above). But back home, too, the tension is mounting. 
With the “Krone” live ticker for match day, you won’t miss a thing. 

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The highlights in a nutshell:

  • The first fans on site are already taking their places and flocking to restaurants and bars. “Krone” has the best fan videos in its live ticker. 
  • On the sporting side: A draw is enough for Austria to advance. Head coachRalf Rangnick doesn’t even want to start playing the math game.
  • There’s a lot of speculation about the starting lineup. Rangnick kept his cards close to his chest right up until the last minute. A few questions remain unanswered. 
  • Local celebrities are also eagerly anticipating Austria’s “final,” staying up all night to support our team today.
  • ÖFB national team player Christoph Baumgartner is thriving despite his injury; at the World Cup, he’s right in the thick of things with Rangnick’s squad rather than just tagging along.

The Match Day Live Ticker:

Austria’s fans as the 12th man for the ÖFB team
This game is a huge highlight not only for the ÖFB players but also for the red-white-and-red fans. Already in the first two group stage matches, the Austrian supporters in San Francisco and Dallas created a great atmosphere and celebrated for hours—as shown in numerous videos.

Fan videos of the Austrian supporters from Kansas City:

Here’s the current standings in the race for the eight best third-place teams:

Here’s the World Cup bracket and the matchups for the knockout stage:

Austria Aims to Secure Qualification Against Algeria
Austria’s national soccer team faces a tricky task in its final World Cup group stage match. On Sunday (4 a.m. CEST) in Kansas City, the Austrians need at least one point against Algeria to secure second place in the group and advance to the round of 16. By kickoff, they’ll also know whether—and by what margin—a loss would still be enough to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams. This would allow the ÖFB squad to avoid Spain in the first knockout round.

“It’s no surprise”
“It’s no surprise that this final match is about qualifying for both teams,” explained ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick. “We’re prepared for that.” The exact situation won’t be known until shortly before kickoff, as the final matches of the penultimate group won’t end until about half an hour beforehand. “But it won’t have any impact on the game,” Rangnick said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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