Heat Wave in Austria: Old June Record Broken

Rise in the Number of Emergency Calls

The heat is also reflected in the number of calls handled by emergency services. For example, Vienna’s professional rescue service reported a roughly 15 percent increase in the number of emergency calls on Saturday.

A spokesperson noted that it is striking that heat-related calls no longer affect only older people and vulnerable groups. “In a major city like Vienna, even healthy people need to be mindful of the temperatures,” he said. Once again, the recommendation is to drink plenty of fluids—but alcohol does not count.