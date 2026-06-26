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Allegations of Racism

Protest Against Pastry Shop: Storefronts Vandalized

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26.06.2026 08:01
The act of vandalism took place on Thursday night.
The act of vandalism took place on Thursday night.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Christian Krall
Von Christian Krall

The debate over the controversial name of a chocolate product sold by a well-known Klagenfurt pastry shop is escalating: On Thursday night, activists from the “Klagenfurt/Celovec Resistance Collective” defaced the shop’s display windows with pink chalk paint and posted protest signs. 

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The sale of a chocolate bar labeled “Negerbrot” has been sparking heated debate for some time now. On Thursday night, an act of vandalism took place. Activists from the “Klagenfurt/Celovec Resistance Collective” sprayed the display windows of the Zehrer pastry shop with pink chalk paint and put up posters.

“The posters left behind included slogans such as ‘Didn’t you hear the shot?!’ and ‘We don’t have to explain why the N-word is racist!’” according to a press release from the collective.

Activists filmed the incident
“We have a responsibility to call out and condemn racism,” explains Emily P. (21) of the Resistance Collective. “Racism kills—not only through violence, but also through language that objectifies people and equates Black people with a candy bar.”

The collective emphasizes that it wants to take a firm stand against racism and views direct protest actions as a legitimate means to that end. According to the movement, further campaigns and protest actions are planned for the future. The goal is to take a public stand against racist language and discrimination.

“Negerbrot” Reward for Tips? 
The police are on the scene and have launched an investigation. The bakery states: “Our ‘Negerbrot’ has always been called that and will continue to be called that.” In any case, the chocolate will not be removed from the product lineup: “We’re not going to let ourselves be blackmailed.”

The display cases are currently being cleaned.
The display cases are currently being cleaned.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner, Krone KREATIV)

A police report has been filed: “Maybe we’ll even offer a ‘Negerbrot’ reward for anyone who can provide us with tips on the left-wing extremists—we’ll see. Radical terrorists were at work—people who are probably unemployed and have nothing better to do than damage other people’s property.” 

It wasn’t just the activists who were filming
“We have interior cameras—you can see two people spraying our storefront for about ten minutes starting at a quarter past three. We’re getting so many messages from people telling us: Don’t let this get you down, don’t give in.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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