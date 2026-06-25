Two Quick Goals: Netherlands Claims Group Victory

The Netherlands has secured first place in its group at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Thanks in part to a lightning-fast start, the Oranje defeated Tunisia 3-1 (2-0) early Friday morning in Kansas City and finished first in Group F ahead of Japan and Sweden. In the Round of 16 on Tuesday (3:00 a.m.), the Dutch will face Morocco, while Tunisia heads home with zero points.