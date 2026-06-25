World Cup: Group F
Two Quick Goals: Netherlands Claims Group Victory
The Netherlands has secured first place in its group at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Thanks in part to a lightning-fast start, the Oranje defeated Tunisia 3-1 (2-0) early Friday morning in Kansas City and finished first in Group F ahead of Japan and Sweden. In the Round of 16 on Tuesday (3:00 a.m.), the Dutch will face Morocco, while Tunisia heads home with zero points.
After just seven minutes, the score was already 2–0 in rainy conditions. A sharp cross from Denzel Dumfries was unfortunately deflected into his own net by Tunisia’s all-time World Cup appearance leader, Ellyes Skhiri (3rd minute). Moments later, Brian Brobbey added his third goal of the tournament from close range off a header assist from Virgil van Dijk (7th minute).
Brief Moment of Tension
After the furious start, the match lost momentum. Tunisia looked determined but could hardly create any real threat on offense. The Dutch seemed to control the game with ease for a long time, before a set piece shortly after halftime briefly injected some tension into the match.
Hazem Mastouri, who had been rotated into the starting lineup, skillfully headed in a corner kick (54th minute). The joy was short-lived, however, as a corner kick on the other end also led to a goal. Center back Jan Paul van Hecke rose highest to celebrate his first international goal (62'). The Oranje had two more promising chances through Tijjani Reijnders (66', 69') and subsequently secured the victory.
Tunisia – Netherlands 1–3 (0–2)
Kansas City, 68,391, Referee Garcia (MEX)
Goals: 0–1 (3') Skhiri (own goal), 0–2 (7') Brobbey, 1–2 (54') Mastouri, 1–3 (62') van Hecke
Tunisia: Dahmen – Valery, Talbi, Skhiri, Ben Hamida (67. Ben Ouanes), Abdi – Ben Slimane (67. Achouri), Gharbi (75. Chaouat), Khedira (67. Hadj Mahmoud), Hannibal – Mastouri (90. Tounekti)
Netherlands: Verbruggen – Dumfries, van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake – Gravenberch, de Jong (72' Koopmeiners), Reijnders (72' Kluivert) – Malen (72. Summerville), Brobbey (77. Depay), Gakpo (84. Lang)
Yellow cards: none
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