Before the Algeria Match
MRI Scan Comes Back Clear: All Clear for Paul Wanner!
ÖFB national team player Paul Wanner sat out training on Thursday due to a blow to the calf he sustained on Monday during the World Cup match against Argentina (0–2). An MRI scan revealed no issues, an ÖFB spokesperson told the APA. Wanner is expected to return to training on Friday and, if all goes well, will be available for the final group stage match against Algeria on Sunday (4:00 a.m. CEST).
Against Argentina, Wanner had started for only the second time in his young ÖFB career. The 20-year-old took the blow shortly before being substituted in the 68th minute. The PSV Eindhoven midfielder received treatment on Wednesday, and on Thursday the team decided to have him undergo an MRI scan as a precaution. “We’re assuming it’s nothing serious,” said ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel during training in Santa Barbara.
Wanner in Playmaker Role
The ÖFB team landed at the tournament venue in Kansas City on Thursday evening (local time). Wanner was on board. Against Argentina, the Austrian-German dual citizen had replaced Christoph Baumgartner as the playmaker in attacking midfield; Baumgartner had suffered a severe thigh muscle injury two weeks before the start of the tournament. “I think Pauli played a very, very good game. He was very, very active and had a lot of touches on the ball,” Baumgartner praised.
In the World Cup opener against Jordan (3–1), Konrad Laimer had previously started in the unfamiliar position behind the lone striker. “Konni, of course, approaches it very differently; that game also called for something different,” Baumgartner said. “I don’t want to compare all that to myself, because we’re very different types of players, no matter who ends up playing.”
Schöttel assured that plans are already in place for the match against Algeria. “The fact is that with Christoph Baumgartner, we’ve lost an absolutely key player (for the tournament),” said the ÖFB sports director. “But we’ll find a solution for this match as well.” Aside from Wanner, all squad members took part in training Thursday morning at the team camp in Santa Barbara before departing for Missouri.
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