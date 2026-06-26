MRI Scan Comes Back Clear: All Clear for Paul Wanner!

Wanner in Playmaker Role

The ÖFB team landed at the tournament venue in Kansas City on Thursday evening (local time). Wanner was on board. Against Argentina, the Austrian-German dual citizen had replaced Christoph Baumgartner as the playmaker in attacking midfield; Baumgartner had suffered a severe thigh muscle injury two weeks before the start of the tournament. “I think Pauli played a very, very good game. He was very, very active and had a lot of touches on the ball,” Baumgartner praised.