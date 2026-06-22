0-2 against Messi & Co.
The Ratings: Only A. Schlager and Danso stood out
Two “5s” weren’t enough against Argentina ++ Goalie Alex Schlager and Kevin Danso were Austria’s best players against the world champions ++ Marcel Sabitzer was the most noticeable player on offense, while Romano Schmid had an off day. Austria’s national team under the microscope by “Krone” editor Christian Reichel …
“Krone” reports from Dallas!
Our grading scale: 6 – ready for the national team, 5 – very strong, 4 – strong, 3 – solid, 2 – weak, 1 – not his day, 0 – played too little
- Alexander Schlager: Grade 5
He carried over his strong form from the match against Jordan: With his stalling tactic on the penalty kick, he ultimately thwarted Lionel Messi and made several other strong saves. On the 1-0 goal, which came against the direction of play, he simply had no chance.
- Stefan Posch: Grade 3
Early in the match, he took a risk in a one-on-one with Lautaro Martinez in the penalty area—and conceded a penalty, though it came to nothing. He lacked his usual dynamism.
- Kevin Danso: Grade 5
He defended courageously high up the field and frequently made his presence felt on the offensive end. He also came to the rescue of Schlager, who was already beaten, against Messi (32') and cleared the ball in two more precarious moments after the break.
- David Alaba: Grade 3
He drew on his experience in the center of defense, though he took too many risks in one or two situations.
- Konrad Laimer: Grade 4
He didn’t let Lautaro’s nasty tackle (23rd minute) throw him off his stride. First he drove down the left, then down the right—he was always a driving force.
- Nicolas Seiwald: Grade 3
Solid! He hesitated to take a shot from a promising position shortly after halftime
- Xaver Schlager: Grade 4
A successful performance by the defensive midfielder, who made many good decisions.
- Marcel Sabitzer: Grade 4
He was the most noticeable player in the attack; he was involved in many offensive plays. He also created the only dangerous scoring chances. He showed himself to be a skillful playmaker, though his set pieces lacked precision.
- Paul Wanner: Grade 4
He had earned his spot in the starting lineup with courage, ball control, and creativity—qualities he once again demonstrated against the South Americans.
- Romano Schmid: Grade 2
As hard as he ran—the bottom line is that the winger didn’t produce much. He often got bogged down by his opponents.
- Michael Gregoritsch: Grade 3
Playing as a lone striker, he made more of an impact than Sasa Kalajdzic did against Jordan and was more involved offensively after the break. He fulfilled his role defensively.
- Marko Arnautovic: Grade 3
He once again provided momentum up front.
- Alexander Prass: Grade 3
He ultimately did a decent job.
- Marco Friedl: Grade 3
He fulfilled his role in the center of defense.
- Patrick Wimmer: Grade 0
- Carney Chukwuemeka: Grade 0
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