Minors tormented a 12-year-old boy: Father takes the law into his own hands

What had happened? Together with his brothers, he had made his way to the shared apartment in Vienna-Hernals where his son’s alleged main tormentor lives. Around 2 p.m., the trio woke the 13-year-old—who had apparently been out half the night—from his sleep. A caregiver heard the commotion, rushed over, but was held back by one of the men. He saw his ward being punched, kicked, and shoved against the wall. During this, the 12-year-old’s father is said to have shouted something to the effect of: “You molested and insulted my boy!”