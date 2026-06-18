Interior Minister Denies Passport to “Syrian Terrorist”

He then took the case to the highest court—and the Constitutional Court did indeed overturn the lower court’s ruling. The reasoning: a violation of the right to equal treatment of foreigners among themselves, as well as a lack of justification regarding the threat to public order and security posed by the applicant—despite warnings from the State Security Service.

Ministry Criticizes Court Ruling

The uproar was thus complete. After Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek emphasized, “It is unacceptable to grant citizenship to potential terrorists,” the Ministry of the Interior has now also responded.