Like a fever dream
Trump Celebrates His Iran Deal with Cage Fighters
“USA-USA” chants, fighter jets, and muscle-bound cage fighters: With an unprecedented show of force, U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday in Washington—and a “great deal” with Iran ...
Shortly before the spectacle at the White House, the president had announced a “great deal” with Iran. It is supposed to end the war ordered by Trump and the resulting oil price shock. The White House flooded the internet with photos and videos and spoke of a “legendary night.”
Trump and his friend Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), entered the specially constructed open-air arena at the White House together. Trump raised his fist in the air. On his way there, Trump had saluted from the balcony while singers performed the national anthem and twelve fighter jets roared over the White House.
Scenes straight out of a fever dream
Spectators chanted “USA, USA”—just like at Trump’s campaign events and political rallies. The president had a stage called “The Claw” specially erected for the cage fights on the South Lawn of the White House. Its canopy, in the colors of the U.S. flag, towered over the presidential residence, and spotlights beamed into the sky.
The Republican could hardly have imagined a better scenario: Shortly before, Trump had announced the agreement on a framework deal with Iran that had been anticipated for weeks. “This great agreement will bring peace and security to the entire region,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “Many presidents have tried to make peace with Iran, and all those before me have failed.” According to Pakistani sources, the agreement is set to be signed in Geneva on Friday.
Immediately after his birthday, the U.S. president will travel to Evian, France. There, he will meet with the other heads of state and government on Monday at the G7 summit. Here, too, everything is likely to revolve around Trump and his Iran deal. “Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump solemnly declared on social media.
After the deal comes the cage fight
The U.S. president sat with UFC boss White right at the edge of the metal cage and watched the punches and kicks of the half-naked fighters, clad only in skimpy shorts, amid muggy summer temperatures and the rumble of thunderstorms. He personally congratulated the winners with a handshake. The athletes are “the toughest people you’ll ever meet,” the president had said in an interview. A total of 14 mixed martial arts fighters were booked for the spectacle.
The president had promised the “greatest show on earth” for his milestone birthday. About 4,000 guests were invited to watch the fights on the White House grounds. Giant screens were set up outside the main security perimeter for another 125,000 spectators. The start was delayed due to a thunderstorm warning.
That did not dampen the enthusiasm of the martial arts fans and Trump supporters who had traveled to the event. With this lavish event, the president was “perhaps showing a bit of self-interest,” said sports trainer Nyles Rife. “But he’s the leader, so he’s in charge,” the 35-year-old stated.
Critics call it a degradation of the White House
Mark Toone, a 50-year-old veteran, said the martial arts event showcased “American culture” in its purest form. “I find it regrettable that the opposition is spreading many lies and falsehoods about this event,” he added.
Critics had accused Trump of degrading the White House and further dividing the country with the controversial event. The anti-corruption organization Public Integrity Project had attempted to stop the cage fight at the last minute with a lawsuit, but it was dismissed. Among other things, the organization accused Trump of personally enriching himself through sponsorship deals.
The right-wing populist had repeatedly attended UFC fights in the past. The audience consists mainly of young men who had helped Trump win the 2024 election. Cage fights are controversial due to their brutality. Bleeding lacerations, concussions, and broken bones are commonplace in this brutal sport. The event was themed “Freedom 250”—a nod to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, which the country celebrates nationwide on July 4.
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