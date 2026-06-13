LIVE: Final minutes! Is there still a chance for Haiti?

Pierrot’s header sails just wide

Haiti now fought even more tenaciously; the players threw themselves energetically into every tackle and gathered their strength for a major final offensive. In the 85th minute, they finally had a huge chance to equalize. Arcus Carlens sent a magnificent cross into the penalty area from the right side; Pierrot rose higher than his opponents and sent a good header just centimeters wide of the goal. An equalizer would not have been undeserved at that point, as the Central Americans had been the far more active team in the second half. However, they also lacked the creativity to create several high-quality chances.