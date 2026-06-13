First World Cup Showdown
Morocco Takes a Point from Group Favorite Brazil
Morocco took a point off Group C favorite Brazil. The “Seleção” and the “Atlas Lions” drew 1-1.
The first blockbuster match of the World Cup in North America ended in a draw. Record-holding world champions Brazil and Morocco, 2022 World Cup semifinalists and current African champions, played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. At the World Cup final stadium in East Rutherford, just outside New York, Ismael Saibari (21') put the Moroccans, who dominated the first half, in the lead, while star striker Vinicius Junior (32') saved the five-time world champions from a false start.
Without veteran star Neymar, who faces a prolonged absence due to a calf injury, Brazil came under heavy pressure early on. Morocco kept the ball moving and the opposition on the run, but the Selecao had the best chance of the first quarter-hour. After a cross from Vinicius, Thiago was completely unmarked in the six-yard box for a header but failed to connect properly (14th minute). Saibari did better. Brahim Diaz sent a perfect, deep pass through the middle to the PSV Eindhoven attacker, who lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Alisson—who had rushed out of the net—from 18 meters out.
Vinicius equalizes
Morocco pressed on and applied pressure. Carlos Ancelotti’s team wavered but managed to equalize thanks to the class of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The 2024 World Player of the Year scored into the far corner after a cutback. With a spectacular finish, Lucas Paqueta nearly gave Brazil a halftime lead in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was able to make the save.
With two fresh faces on the right flank, the Selecao started the second half stronger. The Brazilians took control of the game and didn’t allow any dangerous Moroccan attacks until stoppage time. Brazil was clearly closer to the winning goal. Thiago (52'), Raphinha (78'), and Danilo Santos (93') were denied by Bounou, who also cleared the ball well ahead of Raphinha in the 83rd minute. In the 99th minute, Morocco also squandered two chances to win the match, as Alisson saved a long-range shot by Neil Al Aynaoui and the follow-up by Ayoube Amaimouni.
Brazil – Morocco 1–1 (1–1)
East Rutherford, 80,663, Ref. Vincic (SLO).
Goals: 0–1 (21') Saibari, 1–1 (32') Vinicius Junior
Brazil: Alisson – Ibanez (46. Danilo), Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos – Casemiro (46. Fabinho), Guimaraes (80. Danilo Santos) – Raphinha, Paqueta (61. Cunha), Vinicius Junior – Thiago (61. Luiz Henrique)
Morocco: Bounou – Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui (80. Salah Eddine) – Bouaddi, El Aynaoui – Saibari (89. Rahimi), Ounahi (64. El Mourabet), El Khannouss (80. Amaimouni) – Diaz (64. Talbi)
Yellow cards: Casemiro, Ibanez; none
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