Morocco Takes a Point from Group Favorite Brazil

Without veteran star Neymar, who faces a prolonged absence due to a calf injury, Brazil came under heavy pressure early on. Morocco kept the ball moving and the opposition on the run, but the Selecao had the best chance of the first quarter-hour. After a cross from Vinicius, Thiago was completely unmarked in the six-yard box for a header but failed to connect properly (14th minute). Saibari did better. Brahim Diaz sent a perfect, deep pass through the middle to the PSV Eindhoven attacker, who lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Alisson—who had rushed out of the net—from 18 meters out.