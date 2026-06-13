Bar owner bought 900 “explosive” sparklers

“If you hold them too high, the Constellation will burn”

This is not the only explosive voice message played for the couple during questioning. In 2019, Jessica Moretti had already warned her staff via WhatsApp about sparklers. “If you want spray candles, be very careful, and stay with them until the candle goes out. Because if they fall on the sofa or on the floor, or if they’re held too high and burn the foam, the Constellation will burn,” Moretti is said to have written.