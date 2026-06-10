“Cutting into the future”: Opposition tears into budget

SPÖ and NEOS Highlight Successes

Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger also defended the budget in their own ways on the short-message service Bluesky. Babler spoke of a budget in times of crisis and pressure to cut costs. Nevertheless, he said, they had prevented tuition fees and an increase in the retirement age. The SPÖ leader pointed in particular to the proactive measures in nursing care, childcare, and early childhood education, as well as the contribution of banks and companies to fiscal consolidation. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that the budget provides planning security for two years, sustainably restructures the budget, and makes targeted investments in education, businesses, and families. “Everyone is doing their part—especially politicians—to ensure that burdens are distributed fairly and intergenerational justice is achieved,” said Meinl-Reisinger.