Severance pay: Heirs left empty-handed

From 70,000-Euro Joy to Disillusionment

The swift disillusionment: “After settling the estate with the notary, I was informed that the ÖGK is withholding the money because there is no legal claim—since my mother was neither married nor in a registered partnership at the time of her death and had no children who are still dependent on her,” Nicole W. is stunned. Her mother’s husband and the children’s father passed away when Nicole and her brother (38) were still young. Both are self-sufficient and have families of their own, but they would have been overjoyed to receive 70,000 euros.