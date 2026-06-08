Now up against Rangnick's team
Defeat, Red Card! ÖFB Opponent Blunders in World Cup Dress Rehearsal
Jordan botched its World Cup dress rehearsal: Austria’s first group opponent in the final tournament lost 0-2 to Colombia on Sunday in San Diego (USA).
With a brace (41st and 55th minutes), striker Jhon Arias emerged as the match winner. For Jordan, it was an evening to forget. Shortly before the end, Amer Jamous was also shown a yellow-red card.
Injury just before World Cup kickoff
Just a few days ago, the World Cup debutant—Austria’s opening opponent on June 17 (6 a.m. CEST/live on the sportkrone.at ticker) in Santa Clara (California)—suffered a personnel setback: Forward Ibrahim Sabra suffered a torn ligament in his ankle and will miss the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The injury to the 20-year-old Lok Zagreb player limits coach Jamal Al-Salami’s offensive options.
Croatia wins
Meanwhile, Croatia’s national team bid farewell to the World Cup with a victory: Captain Luka Modric and his teammates prevailed 2-1 against Slovenia in Varazdin during their final warm-up match ahead of Sunday’s tournament opener. "Super sub" Mario Pasalic sealed the win in the third minute of stoppage time. Earlier, Slovenia’s Andraz Sporar (83rd) had equalized the Croatian lead scored by 40-year-old Modric (51st) following a disastrous back pass. At the World Cup, the Croatians will face England in their first group stage match on June 17 in Dallas.
Norway 1-1 Morocco
Norway drew1-1 with Moroccoin Harrison; Martin Ödegaard averted the impending defeat in the 75th minute. Brahim Diaz (8th) of Real Madrid had put the 2022 World Cup semifinalists ahead.
Italy is merely a spectator at the World Cup; in a friendly against host Greece, they secured a 1-0 victory in Heraklion thanks to a goal by Francesco Esposito (18th minute).
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