Defeat, Red Card! ÖFB Opponent Blunders in World Cup Dress Rehearsal

Croatia wins

Meanwhile, Croatia’s national team bid farewell to the World Cup with a victory: Captain Luka Modric and his teammates prevailed 2-1 against Slovenia in Varazdin during their final warm-up match ahead of Sunday’s tournament opener. "Super sub" Mario Pasalic sealed the win in the third minute of stoppage time. Earlier, Slovenia’s Andraz Sporar (83rd) had equalized the Croatian lead scored by 40-year-old Modric (51st) following a disastrous back pass. At the World Cup, the Croatians will face England in their first group stage match on June 17 in Dallas.