First details emerge after train tragedy involving young family in Lower Austria

“She was always allowed to peek into the barn”

Marksteiner also describes touching moments: Little Mina (name changed by the editors) was always allowed to peek into the barn. “The little girl especially enjoyed watching the cows.” A neighbor also recalls: “They were always nice and friendly. She often went for walks with the stroller. We weren’t close, but they were very likable.”

Father had previously suffered a serious accident

A sad detail: The father had suffered a serious accident just this past spring. During a flash fire while lighting a wood stove, he sustained severe injuries to his face, hands, and arms. His recovery had apparently gone well; the wounds were barely visible by the end.