Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Witness heard a "bang"

First details emerge after train tragedy involving young family in Lower Austria

Nachrichten
07.06.2026 15:52
Deep sorrow and consternation following the tragic accident in the Waldviertel region (Lower ...
Deep sorrow and consternation following the tragic accident in the Waldviertel region (Lower Austria): Only the two-year-old daughter survived; the parents died at the scene of the accident.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Imre Antal)
Porträt von René Denk
Porträt von Sandra Beck
Von René Denk und Sandra Beck

A horrific accident shook the Waldviertel region (Lower Austria) on Saturday. A freight train crashed head-on into the car of a family of three, killing a young couple. Only their two-year-old daughter survived and is now left an orphan. Now, the first heartbreaking details are emerging about the family, who were well-liked and respected in the community.

0 Kommentare

How could this tragedy have happened? This question has been on the minds of emergency responders and investigators since Saturday. Around 4 p.m., a devastating collision occurred in Allentsteig in the district of Zwettl, near the old Thaua train stop, between a car and a freight train at a Franz-Josefs-Bahn railroad crossing secured by flashing lights.

Whether a momentary lapse in attention, limited visibility, or a driving error by the 34-year-old mother behind the wheel triggered the fatal crash remains entirely unclear and is the subject of the investigation.

The wreckage of the vehicle in which the family of three was traveling.
The wreckage of the vehicle in which the family of three was traveling.(Bild: Imre Antal)
(Bild: Imre Antal)

One thing is certain, however: the young couple, who had moved to the tranquil garrison town just two years ago, did not survive the force of the impact. The 34-year-old mother, a native of Turkey, and the 39-year-old father, a Serbian national, died at the scene of the accident. Only their two-year-old daughter (the child’s age was initially reported as five but later corrected, note) miraculously survived the horrific accident. The little girl is now left an orphan.

“Bang” and “honked once or twice”
An entire region has been in shock ever since. Numerous speculations about the circumstances of the accident are circulating among the population. An eyewitness who wishes to remain anonymous told the “Krone” about a loud bang and that the train driver is said to have honked at least once or twice.

Mayor Georg Marksteiner expressed shock over the tragic accident. The family was well-known in ...
Mayor Georg Marksteiner expressed shock over the tragic accident. The family was well-known in the town and was considered well-liked.(Bild: Imre Antal)
In the Lower Austrian garrison town, the tragedy has been met with dismay, shock, and grief; the ...
In the Lower Austrian garrison town, the tragedy has been met with dismay, shock, and grief; the black flag has been raised.(Bild: Imre Antal)

Mayor Georg Marksteiner is deeply affected: “They were regular customers at our organic farm and stopped by several times a week. They were very nice, even though we hadn’t known them for very long. Those who knew them all describe them as exceptionally friendly.”

Zitat Icon

They were very nice, even though we hadn’t known them for very long. Those who knew them all describe them as exceptionally friendly.

Bürgermeister Georg Marksteiner

Bild: Imre Antal

“She was always allowed to peek into the barn”
Marksteiner also describes touching moments: Little Mina (name changed by the editors) was always allowed to peek into the barn. “The little girl especially enjoyed watching the cows.” A neighbor also recalls: “They were always nice and friendly. She often went for walks with the stroller. We weren’t close, but they were very likable.”

Father had previously suffered a serious accident
A sad detail: The father had suffered a serious accident just this past spring. During a flash fire while lighting a wood stove, he sustained severe injuries to his face, hands, and arms. His recovery had apparently gone well; the wounds were barely visible by the end.

This freight train (pictured left) struck the car carrying the family of three. The recovery of ...
This freight train (pictured left) struck the car carrying the family of three. The recovery of the vehicle took hours.(Bild: Krone-Collage/zVg, FF Allentsteig)

Recovery took hours
The operation must have been an enormous strain for the responders as well. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the relatives and everyone affected by this tragic accident,” the emergency services stated in a Facebook post. After the collision, the vehicle was partially wedged under the train, and the recovery took hours. It was only with the help of two winches that the car could be freed.

Grandmother takes in girl
Only little Mina, who is to be taken in by her grandmother in Braunau after her hospital stay, could be quickly rescued from the wreckage in the back seat and was flown to the hospital by emergency helicopter. Subsequently, both parents were recovered from the vehicle and later handed over to the funeral home.

Dangerous railroad crossing sparks debate
The accident has also reignited the debate over the controversial railroad crossing. The intersection on the L75 near Allentsteig has already been the site of several serious collisions. In 2015, a 49-year-old train engineer was killed when his train collided with a semi-truck. In 2019, a 54-year-old driver from the Waidhofen an der Thaya district had a lucky escape: his car was struck only in the front, and he survived the collision.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
07.06.2026 15:52
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf