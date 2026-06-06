Nearly 200,000 dollar millionaires in the country for the first time

Rising AI Stock Prices Key Driver of Wealth Growth

The strong price growth of technology stocks on the financial markets, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), was one of the “income boosters” last year. By the beginning of this year, high-net-worth private clients had increased the equity portion of their portfolios by three percentage points to 25 percent. However, fixed-income securities (such as bonds) also generated good returns in 2025, according to reports.