How the growth was achieved
Nearly 200,000 dollar millionaires in the country for the first time
Lower inflation and strong performance in the financial markets have boosted wealth accumulation not only globally but also in Austria over the past year. According to Capgemini’s “World Wealth Report 2026,” we now have nearly 200,000 dollar millionaires in the country for the first time—a substantial increase of 21 percent.
Although there are currently more than a few hotspots of crisis around the globe, the wealth of high-net-worth individuals rose again last year. Globally, around 25 million people (an increase of two million) are classified as “high-net-worth” according to the report, meaning they possess at least one million U.S. dollars (around 860,000 euros) in “disposable wealth.”
This figure does not include one’s primary residence or collectibles such as works of art, watches, or classic cars. In total, this group holds a record $98.3 trillion—equivalent to 84,500 billion euros (+8.7 percent).
Wealth growth in Austria at 22 percent
In Austria, the number of dollar millionaires has risen by an above-average 21 percent to just under 200,000 people (exactly 196,000). The wealth of this group increased by a remarkable 22 percent to $563.9 billion (around €484 billion).
The current figures show that Austria is part of the global wealth trend.
Martina Sennebogen, Vorstandsvorsitzende Capgemini Österreich
Bild: Capgemini Maria Noi
The main reason for the sharp increase is that Austrians have benefited disproportionately from the strong performance of international capital markets as well as the improved inflation and interest rate environment. “High-net-worth clients are more discerning and better informed than ever,” says Martina Sennebogen, Head of Capgemini Austria.
Rising AI Stock Prices Key Driver of Wealth Growth
The strong price growth of technology stocks on the financial markets, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), was one of the “income boosters” last year. By the beginning of this year, high-net-worth private clients had increased the equity portion of their portfolios by three percentage points to 25 percent. However, fixed-income securities (such as bonds) also generated good returns in 2025, according to reports.
Using the financial market to build wealth
This trend demonstrates once again how important it is not to simply leave your money in a savings account, but to invest a portion of it in the capital markets for the long term. Through fund savings products, this is possible—and makes sense—starting at just 50 euros a month.
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