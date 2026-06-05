Our World Cup Schedule
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Austria’s national team landed in the U.S. on Thursday for its first World Cup appearance in 28 years. After a flight lasting over eleven hours, the plane touched down in Los Angeles at around 12:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. CEST). David Alaba and the rest of the team then moved into their dream accommodations.
After landing, the ÖFB squad, led by head coach Ralf Rangnick, took a bus to their World Cup base camp at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel in Goleta near Santa Barbara, right on the Pacific coast.
“The best we could get”
“I’m very happy that wehavethese accommodations,” says head coach Ralf Rangnick. “This is certainly the best we could get.” The 67-year-old emphasizes that it’s not so much about luxury for him. “But of course, it’s a dream to be right on the Pacific. You have direct access to the ocean.”
The Australian Football Federation had also taken a liking to the property but ultimately did not exercise the reservation option. “I still can’t believe why,” Rangnick wonders. “But that’s not our problem.”
Today’s only public training session
On Friday, the first session—and at the same time the only public training session for the Austrian national team during their World Cup stay—will take place at Harder Stadium in Goleta at 11 a.m. local time (8 p.m. CEST).
Our World Cup schedule
The opening match is scheduled for June 17 (6 a.m. CEST) in Santa Clara against Jordan. In the group stage, the team will face World Champion Argentina on June 22 (7 p.m. CEST) in Dallas and Algeria on June 28 (4 a.m. CEST) in Kansas City. As usual, all matches will be covered via the sportkrone.at live ticker.
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