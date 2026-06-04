A Surprising Exit
Tears from the world No. 1: “I want to quit right now”
Massive frustration for Aryna Sabalenka! The world’s number one tennis player even expressed thoughts of retirement following her surprising quarterfinal exit at the French Open.
"I have no thoughts, no feelings right now," said the top star from Belarus at the press conference with tears in her eyes: "I’d rather quit tennis right now, but we’ll see. We’ll see how things go in a few days. Hopefully, I’ll find my mental balance again."
“Fallen into a really deep mental hole”
Sabalenka had just suffered a surprising 6-3, 5-7, 0-6 loss to Russia’s Diana Shnaider—despite holding a 5-3 lead in the second set. After that, she put in a dismal performance. “I think I fell into a really deep mental hole and just couldn’t pull myself together again,” said the top favorite.
On the court, Sabalenka appeared completely unnerved in the third set and repeatedly shouted out her frustration. “I really need to take a more relaxed approach to the whole thing and try to find a solution,” said the athlete, known for her intense emotions. She added that she was “simply tired of losing matches in such an unfortunate way just because I was too emotional.”
:A New ChampionWith Sabalenka’s exit, it’s clear that there will be a new Grand Slam champion in the women’s draw. Schnaider will face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in Thursday’s semifinal. Also vying for a spot in the final are Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Russian Mirra Andreeva.
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