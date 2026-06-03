“That’s crazy!”
On a Vienna shopping street: Pigeon shot with a rifle
A loud bang, a glance across the apartment complex right on one of Vienna’s busiest shopping streets—and suddenly it’s clear to a resident: a shot has been fired on the balcony across the way. Now a 55-year-old Polish man has had to answer for his actions before the Vienna Regional Court. He is accused of shooting a pigeon with a rifle.
The case once again shines a spotlight on an animal that often enjoys little sympathy in public: pigeons.
Polish man already has four prior convictions
The defendant is a 55-year-old Polish man with four prior convictions who is subject to a current firearms ban. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of shooting a pigeon from his balcony in April. This occurred in the inner city, directly on a major shopping street.
In court, a witness described what he had observed. The 38-year-old Austrian lives in the apartment complex across the street and was alerted by a loud bang. At first, he thought it was a prank by children, as it wasn’t the first time he had heard the noise.
My client is shocked and puzzled by the criminal complaint. He faces the accusation that he killed a pigeon.
Verteidiger Michael Babic
Bild: https://www.rm-law.at
Witness observed the shooting of the bird
“I saw with my own eyes that the pigeon was shot,” the witness is certain. Although he could not recognize the shooter’s face, the red sweater and the balcony were enough to attribute the shot to the defendant.
The 55-year-old strongly denies the allegations and pleaded “not guilty.” His defense attorney, Michael Babic, also emphasizes: “My client is shocked and surprised by the criminal complaint. He is facing the accusation that he killed a pigeon. He would never do that. He is not an animal abuser.”
They’re shooting in a densely populated residential area. That’s insane!
Der Richter bei der Urteilsverkündung
Babic also cast doubt on the evidence. He argued that clear identification was not possible from that distance, that no shell casings were found, and that the gun was not loaded.
Suspended sentence for animal cruelty
For the defense, this was insufficient grounds for a conviction—but for the court, it was enough. The 55-year-old was found guilty on both counts: a violation of the Weapons Act and animal cruelty. The sentence: eight months’ suspended prison term and a 1,080-euro fine—not yet final.
The judge had strong words to conclude: “You fired a gun in a densely populated residential area. That is madness!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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