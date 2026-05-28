As is known, Wess’s complaint and the compliance report also cited a possible close relationship between the woman and Strobl. The matter also involves a dispute between Weißmann and the 69-year-old regarding the pension commitments signed by Wrabetz, which Weißmann disputed.

Officers in plain clothes therefore positioned themselves near Strobl’s home address. And indeed, the woman drove past the police officers stationed there in a car. Later, an official action was taken regarding the vehicle.