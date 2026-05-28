The Weißmann Affair
An unbelievable development in the ORF case: The woman who brought down Director General Roland Weißmann due to repulsive chats was confronted with a controversial coercive measure by the investigating authorities.
The ORF case has added another scandalous chapter. To recap: Former Director General Roland Weißmann, whose succession is currently the subject of an undignified spectacle, resigned in March 2026 following allegations of sexual harassment against an ORF employee. The disgraced top executive is alleged to have sent her disturbing messages and even dick pics.
As reported by the “Krone,” the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a preliminary investigation after reviewing the criminal complaint filed by Benko and Weißmann’s attorney, Norbert Wess. And not against Weißmann, but against the ORF “key witness.” The allegations include suspicion of aggravated extortion and the misuse of audio recording devices—the presumption of innocence applies.
In the investigative order, the authorities announced the questioning of twelve witnesses and also stated that they intended to obtain audio recordings and images. And indeed, on May 18, the authorities issued an order to seize the ORF employee’s cell phone.
However, investigators were unable to locate the woman at her home addresses, despite multiple attempts. This apparently led a judge to authorize the tracking of her mobile device...
Tracking led to the residence of an ORF manager
This adds an extra layer of controversy to the story. Because the location data revealed the home address of ORF manager Pius Strobl.
As is known, Wess’s complaint and the compliance report also cited a possible close relationship between the woman and Strobl. The matter also involves a dispute between Weißmann and the 69-year-old regarding the pension commitments signed by Wrabetz, which Weißmann disputed.
Officers in plain clothes therefore positioned themselves near Strobl’s home address. And indeed, the woman drove past the police officers stationed there in a car. Later, an official action was taken regarding the vehicle.
Defendant cooperated
In addition to her personal cell phone, the woman’s work cell phone was reportedly also seized during the operation. According to an official report, the ORF employee behaved “extremely cooperatively” and voluntarily provided the intervening officers with the unlock codes for both devices.
The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the controversial seizure of the cell phones to the “Krone.”
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