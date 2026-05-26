Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Speculation About the Future

Why Inter Miami Could Be the Perfect Fit for Alaba

Nachrichten
26.05.2026 06:02
Following his departure from Real Madrid, a new chapter at the club level will begin for David ...
Following his departure from Real Madrid, a new chapter at the club level will begin for David Alaba after the World Cup with Austria.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Von Matthias Mödl

Which club will David Alaba join after the World Cup in the U.S.? There has been a lot of speculation since his official departure from Real Madrid. A “Krone” analysis explains why Inter Miami could be the perfect fit for Austria’s soccer star.

0 Kommentare

Social media is still abuzz with David Alaba’s departure from Real Madrid. Those moments really hit home. His former teammate Toni Kroos posted on Instagram: “You are an absolute phenomenon on and off the field. In my career, I’ve never seen anyone who can unite an entire locker room like that and at the same time inspire everyone on the field.” That says it all about the special value of the Austrian team captain. And that’s exactly why the Viennese player remains a highly sought-after player. Many clubs want him.

David Alaba’s Real Madrid teammates bid him farewell on the field with great emotion and on ...
David Alaba’s Real Madrid teammates bid him farewell on the field with great emotion and on social media with touching messages.(Bild: GEPA)

Saudi Arabia is definitely out of the question
Now, of course, there is speculation about where Alaba will continue his career after the World Cup. Saudi Arabia is definitely out of the question. That’s not appealing to him—neither from a sporting nor a family perspective. According to Italian media, one possibility points to Milan. England (Alaba was a huge Arsenal fan as a child) is also a possibility. But in Europe, Austria’s most successful soccer player has experienced it all. It’s very conceivable that, at nearly 34 years old, he’s looking for a whole new challenge—and will stay in the U.S. right after the World Cup.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, two of soccer’s biggest stars play for Inter Miami.
With Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, two of soccer’s biggest stars play for Inter Miami.(Bild: AP/Frank Gunn)

The most exciting club right now
Inter Miami would be a perfect fit there. It’s currently the most exciting club in Major League Soccer. From a sporting perspective, it’s a strong team with big names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Co-owner and one of the faces of the club is David Beckham. That certainly carries some star power. His family would likely feel very at home in Florida as well. Furthermore, Alaba likes the lifestyle in the U.S. and counts rappers, NBA, and NFL stars among his circle of friends.

Messi and Beckham—Inter Miami already has tremendous star power.
Messi and Beckham—Inter Miami already has tremendous star power.(Bild: AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

Alaba’s inner circle is planning everything very carefully
And then there’s another (small) clue. Recently, during a “Krone” interview in Madrid, no questions about Lionel Messi were allowed, even though Austria is set to face Argentina in the World Cup. “Krone” has been following David Alaba’s career since 2007, when he played with Austria Vienna’s U15 team in the Nike Premier Cup World Final in Manchester. There’s one thing we’ve seen time and again during this period: Alaba’s inner circle plans everything very carefully and is always careful not to cause a public stir. Therefore: If you don’t talk about Messi at all, no quotes can be taken out of context. But of course, all of this is still just reading tea leaves and speculation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
26.05.2026 06:02
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf