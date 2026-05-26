Speculation About the Future
Why Inter Miami Could Be the Perfect Fit for Alaba
Which club will David Alaba join after the World Cup in the U.S.? There has been a lot of speculation since his official departure from Real Madrid. A “Krone” analysis explains why Inter Miami could be the perfect fit for Austria’s soccer star.
Social media is still abuzz with David Alaba’s departure from Real Madrid. Those moments really hit home. His former teammate Toni Kroos posted on Instagram: “You are an absolute phenomenon on and off the field. In my career, I’ve never seen anyone who can unite an entire locker room like that and at the same time inspire everyone on the field.” That says it all about the special value of the Austrian team captain. And that’s exactly why the Viennese player remains a highly sought-after player. Many clubs want him.
Saudi Arabia is definitely out of the question
Now, of course, there is speculation about where Alaba will continue his career after the World Cup. Saudi Arabia is definitely out of the question. That’s not appealing to him—neither from a sporting nor a family perspective. According to Italian media, one possibility points to Milan. England (Alaba was a huge Arsenal fan as a child) is also a possibility. But in Europe, Austria’s most successful soccer player has experienced it all. It’s very conceivable that, at nearly 34 years old, he’s looking for a whole new challenge—and will stay in the U.S. right after the World Cup.
The most exciting club right now
Inter Miami would be a perfect fit there. It’s currently the most exciting club in Major League Soccer. From a sporting perspective, it’s a strong team with big names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Co-owner and one of the faces of the club is David Beckham. That certainly carries some star power. His family would likely feel very at home in Florida as well. Furthermore, Alaba likes the lifestyle in the U.S. and counts rappers, NBA, and NFL stars among his circle of friends.
Alaba’s inner circle is planning everything very carefully
And then there’s another (small) clue. Recently, during a “Krone” interview in Madrid, no questions about Lionel Messi were allowed, even though Austria is set to face Argentina in the World Cup. “Krone” has been following David Alaba’s career since 2007, when he played with Austria Vienna’s U15 team in the Nike Premier Cup World Final in Manchester. There’s one thing we’ve seen time and again during this period: Alaba’s inner circle plans everything very carefully and is always careful not to cause a public stir. Therefore: If you don’t talk about Messi at all, no quotes can be taken out of context. But of course, all of this is still just reading tea leaves and speculation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.