Why Inter Miami Could Be the Perfect Fit for Alaba

Alaba’s inner circle is planning everything very carefully

And then there’s another (small) clue. Recently, during a “Krone” interview in Madrid, no questions about Lionel Messi were allowed, even though Austria is set to face Argentina in the World Cup. “Krone” has been following David Alaba’s career since 2007, when he played with Austria Vienna’s U15 team in the Nike Premier Cup World Final in Manchester. There’s one thing we’ve seen time and again during this period: Alaba’s inner circle plans everything very carefully and is always careful not to cause a public stir. Therefore: If you don’t talk about Messi at all, no quotes can be taken out of context. But of course, all of this is still just reading tea leaves and speculation.