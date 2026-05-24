22-year-old dies after swimming accident in Längsee

Divers were able to find the young man at a depth of 14 meters

Until the water rescue team arrived, the swimmers kept the completely exhausted 17-year-old afloat. He was subsequently taken to the ELKI Klagenfurt and was physically unharmed. After about 40 minutes, the 22-year-old was finally found and recovered in the murky waters of Lake Längsee at a depth of about 14 meters. “After immediate resuscitation, he was admitted to Klagenfurt Hospital, where he died a short time later,” the police said.