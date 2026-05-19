Nerves are on edge at Küniglberg

All other posts were also divided between the ÖVP and the SPÖ: Harlad Kräuter remains technical director, and the commercial director is to be a woman. Plans to entrust König with this position under Pig have been scrapped. The ÖVP is determined to have a woman in this role. This leaves the position of Program Director for the SPÖ. The SPÖ-aligned editor Thomas Langpaul is set to take this role. However, he has no experience in this field. Langpaul was a domestic politics journalist and U.S. correspondent.