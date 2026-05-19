Kühbauer: “It was all that mineral water…”

Beyond the pain threshold

The number one topic of conversation on stage and in the audience, of course, was his incredible achievement with LASK. Rumors had been swirling for a long time. Would he come, or not? Were the championship celebrations in Linz perhaps too exhausting and too much? Not at all! Don Didi showed up in full force. And admitted candidly on stage: “You have to celebrate a triumph this big. I admit that I went beyond the pain threshold.” He announced that he’d let loose with his friends one more time. He deserves it. It’s quite possible that with the double under his belt, Kühbauer won’t be entirely out of the running for Burgenland’s Coach of the Year next year either...