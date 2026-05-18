Shots fired at contractors: “They should get lost”

“Warning shots” with a blood alcohol level of 1.4

The 53-year-old speaks plainly: “I wanted them to finally get out of here. The situation was so chaotic. I’m certainly not playing hide-and-seek with the workers on my property. I don’t want them to go into the house and rob my mother, who needs care.” Why didn’t he fire the warning shots into the air? “That’s dangerous because I don’t know where the bullet will land.”