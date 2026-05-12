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Cold snap in May

Snow, Accidents, and Frost Across Austria

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12.05.2026 17:44
The snow caused numerous accidents in Austria on Tuesday.
The snow caused numerous accidents in Austria on Tuesday.(Bild: Feuerwehr Hohenems, Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Von Irina Stöckl

Right in the middle of May, winter suddenly makes a comeback! Just in time for the Ice Saints (May 11–15), Austria experiences a massive drop in temperature—including snowfall even at lower elevations. Several accidents occurred on the slippery roads as early as Monday night.

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Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, Carinthia, and Styria were particularly affected. In Tyrol, it snowed overnight into Tuesday and continued in some places down into the valleys during the day. Places like Ehenbichl in the Außerfern or Längenfeld in the Ötztal suddenly looked like deep winter again, complete with large snowflakes and white meadows.

Snow chains mandatory on the Arlberg Pass
At the Arlberg Pass, snow chains were even mandatory at times for vehicles over 3.5 tons. On Tuesday morning, the scene there looked more like mid-January than May.

Crashed car in Hohenems
Crashed car in Hohenems(Bild: Feuerwehr Hohenems)
(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Hohenems)
It also snowed all the way down into the valley in the Ötztal.
It also snowed all the way down into the valley in the Ötztal.(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

In Vorarlberg, too, the onset of winter caused chaos on the roads. Several drivers lost control due to slush and slippery roads. In Hohenems, a car rolled over on a mountain road and came to rest on its roof on a grassy slope.

It remains rainy and cool
According to GeoSphere Austria,Tuesday will start off rainy and cool in many places. The snow line will even drop below 1,000 meters in some regions. Only as the day progresses will the clouds slowly clear and the sun make more frequent appearances. Temperatures will climb to a high of twelve degrees.

These are the Ice Saints:

May 11: Mamertus
Start of the Ice Saints, often the first significant drop in temperature.

May 12: Pankratius
Often associated with rain or snow showers.

May 13: Servatius
According to folk wisdom, often brings cold nights and ground frost.

May 14: Boniface
Traditionally associated with changeable and wet weather.

May 15: Sophia
Last of the Ice Saints – after this, the risk of frost usually drops significantly.

Wednesday will start off much nicer and sunnier, but new thick clouds will roll in again starting around noon. Highs will range between 10 and 18 degrees.

The rest of the week will also remain rather unsettled and wintry. According to the current forecast,Thursday and Friday will again be dominated by rain, thick clouds, and temperatures that are still far too cool for mid-May, with highs of 14 degrees.

Österreich
Symbol starke Regenschauer
15° / 23°
11 km/h
00:57 h
70 %
Symbol leichter Regen
11° / 12°
20 km/h
00:18 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
7° / 18°
15 km/h
13:19 h
35 %
Symbol leichter Regen
10° / 16°
11 km/h
01:18 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
9° / 17°
7 km/h
02:54 h
50 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 18°
10 km/h
01:15 h
90 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
12° / 17°
21 km/h
01:32 h
80 %
Symbol leichter Regen
12° / 16°
17 km/h
01:32 h
60 %
Symbol leichter Regen
12° / 16°
12 km/h
01:32 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
13° / 21°
18 km/h
05:13 h
70 %
Wien
Symbol starker Regen
13° / 22°
14 km/h
00:53 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
9° / 12°
24 km/h
02:51 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
5° / 17°
20 km/h
12:43 h
40 %
Symbol leichter Regen
9° / 13°
12 km/h
00:49 h
80 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
8° / 17°
7 km/h
02:39 h
55 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
7° / 17°
10 km/h
01:02 h
85 %
Symbol Regen
11° / 14°
18 km/h
00:13 h
90 %
Symbol bedeckt
10° / 17°
10 km/h
01:05 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Regen
10° / 15°
6 km/h
00:27 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 20°
12 km/h
01:26 h
50 %
St. Pölten
Symbol bedeckt
15° / 23°
5 km/h
01:22 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 12°
22 km/h
01:03 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
6° / 18°
9 km/h
10:26 h
30 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
7° / 17°
11 km/h
05:19 h
75 %
Symbol leichter Regen
9° / 17°
6 km/h
02:00 h
60 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
8° / 18°
11 km/h
01:40 h
90 %
Symbol leichter Regen
12° / 17°
21 km/h
00:58 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 16°
23 km/h
02:44 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Regen
10° / 16°
16 km/h
01:59 h
80 %
Symbol wolkig
12° / 21°
22 km/h
06:15 h
65 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol leichter Regen
15° / 22°
16 km/h
00:33 h
60 %
Symbol bedeckt
8° / 12°
21 km/h
04:34 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
5° / 17°
13 km/h
10:15 h
45 %
Symbol Regen
10° / 12°
9 km/h
00:16 h
80 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
7° / 17°
6 km/h
02:59 h
55 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 15°
9 km/h
00:42 h
85 %
Symbol starker Regen
9° / 12°
13 km/h
00:03 h
85 %
Symbol wolkig
8° / 18°
6 km/h
07:03 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
10° / 17°
6 km/h
02:20 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 20°
7 km/h
02:33 h
45 %
Linz
Symbol bedeckt
13° / 23°
8 km/h
01:56 h
50 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
11° / 14°
9 km/h
03:21 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 19°
7 km/h
12:18 h
10 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
5° / 19°
6 km/h
06:01 h
80 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 15°
5 km/h
03:06 h
85 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 16°
5 km/h
01:15 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
11° / 16°
14 km/h
01:50 h
70 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
11° / 20°
9 km/h
04:51 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Regen
10° / 17°
6 km/h
00:51 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
12° / 22°
12 km/h
04:56 h
65 %
Graz
Symbol bedeckt
12° / 21°
13 km/h
01:26 h
55 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 12°
11 km/h
06:15 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
2° / 18°
4 km/h
11:02 h
20 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
5° / 16°
7 km/h
04:48 h
85 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 14°
5 km/h
02:18 h
90 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
9° / 13°
6 km/h
00:40 h
> 95 %
Symbol leichter Regen
8° / 18°
6 km/h
03:08 h
75 %
Symbol wolkig
8° / 21°
5 km/h
08:14 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
10° / 19°
6 km/h
03:59 h
70 %
Symbol bedeckt
11° / 21°
6 km/h
02:43 h
50 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol starker Regen
12° / 19°
10 km/h
00:20 h
65 %
Symbol leichter Regen
6° / 9°
14 km/h
02:49 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
3° / 17°
14 km/h
10:29 h
50 %
Symbol Regen
8° / 10°
9 km/h
00:10 h
90 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
5° / 15°
9 km/h
03:30 h
65 %
Symbol starker Regen
8° / 12°
10 km/h
00:01 h
> 95 %
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 11°
13 km/h
00:03 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
9° / 16°
6 km/h
01:02 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
9° / 16°
8 km/h
02:28 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
10° / 18°
6 km/h
04:41 h
60 %
Salzburg
Symbol starker Regen
12° / 18°
14 km/h
00:31 h
65 %
Symbol leichter Regen
7° / 13°
22 km/h
02:25 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 20°
8 km/h
09:44 h
50 %
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 11°
6 km/h
01:05 h
90 %
Symbol leichter Regen
4° / 14°
8 km/h
02:15 h
75 %
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 9°
7 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Symbol bedeckt
6° / 13°
6 km/h
01:45 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
8° / 17°
6 km/h
02:21 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Regen
9° / 14°
6 km/h
00:03 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
9° / 18°
7 km/h
02:39 h
55 %
Innsbruck
Symbol starker Regen
11° / 12°
21 km/h
00:22 h
85 %
Symbol Regen
2° / 8°
13 km/h
03:32 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 13°
13 km/h
08:29 h
50 %
Symbol leichter Regen
6° / 10°
11 km/h
04:45 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
4° / 10°
8 km/h
03:03 h
60 %
Symbol starker Regen
6° / 6°
11 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
4° / 11°
7 km/h
03:21 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
5° / 14°
6 km/h
08:06 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
7° / 12°
5 km/h
05:55 h
70 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
8° / 15°
8 km/h
07:49 h
75 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

On Saturday, it will remain mostly cloudy and rainy in Austria. Showers will move through again, especially in the west and south. Temperatures will remain too cool for mid-May, mostly reaching only 10 to 17 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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