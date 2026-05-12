Snow, Accidents, and Frost Across Austria

May 11: Mamertus

Start of the Ice Saints, often the first significant drop in temperature.

May 12: Pankratius

Often associated with rain or snow showers.

May 13: Servatius

According to folk wisdom, often brings cold nights and ground frost.

May 14: Boniface

Traditionally associated with changeable and wet weather.

May 15: Sophia

Last of the Ice Saints – after this, the risk of frost usually drops significantly.