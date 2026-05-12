What Parents Miss
Two part-time jobs add up to more than one full-time job
The right to parental part-time work is still mainly exercised by women. Yet in many cases, splitting the time equally would pay off financially. The Chamber of Labor has done some calculations for the “Krone.”
“Many parents are unaware of the possibilities and benefits of equal parenting,” says Ines Stilling, Head of Social Affairs at the Chamber of Labor: “Parents only have freedom of choice if they have all the information. There is still a great need for education in this area, particularly regarding parental part-time work.”
For example, many parents do not know that they can both take parental part-time leave at the same time. Nor do they realize that a 50-50 split can actually be more financially advantageous, even if the mother has a lower income.
Two part-time jobs can make financial sense
Most parents with children requiring care decide that the mother will work about 20 hours a week after maternity leave, while the father works 40. The father’s higher income is often cited as the reason for this.
In fact, an equal division of paid work—with each parent working 30 hours per week—would actually be more financially advantageous for many parents, as AK tax expert Vanessa Mühlböck demonstrates with an example (see chart).
Protection against termination and dismissal for both
Both parents can claim the right to parental part-time work simultaneously. The requirements are that neither parent is on parental leave for the same child. Additionally, the parents must live under the same roof as the child or have custody.
In this case, the previously worked standard working hours must be reduced by at least 20 percent and amount to at least 12 hours per week. The employer must be notified of the parental part-time leave at least three months before it begins, preferably in writing. If both parents take parental part-time leave, protection against termination and dismissal applies to both from the date of notification—at the earliest four months before the start of the leave—and ends four weeks after the child’s fourth birthday.
Petition for Greater Fairness for Part-Time Workers
The Chamber of Labor is currently calling for greater fairness for part-time workers in a petition . After all, 1.4 million people in Austria work part-time. Specifically, the Chamber of Labor demands the same working conditions as for full-time employees. Currently, overtime is paid less for part-time workers, and bonuses are lower than for full-time employees. Those who work more do not automatically receive more hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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