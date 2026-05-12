Two part-time jobs add up to more than one full-time job

In this case, the previously worked standard working hours must be reduced by at least 20 percent and amount to at least 12 hours per week. The employer must be notified of the parental part-time leave at least three months before it begins, preferably in writing. If both parents take parental part-time leave, protection against termination and dismissal applies to both from the date of notification—at the earliest four months before the start of the leave—and ends four weeks after the child’s fourth birthday.