More and more municipalities are now considering a pool tax

As soon as temperatures rise, a very special ritual begins in Austria: Usually starting on May 1, people start scrubbing, hooking up—and, above all, filling their pools to the brim. What sounds like harmless summer fun, however, pushes water supplies to their limits in many places. After all, Austria has long been a true “land of pools”: According to the Chamber of Commerce, there are at least 200,000 private swimming pools in the country. And they’re quite something. A standard pool guzzles about 45,000 liters of water—roughly as much as a person needs to drink in a year.